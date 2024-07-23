This post contains spoilers for Deadpool & Wolverine

When you think of Deadpool, and superhero movies in general, the word “cameo” comes to mind. We all know these movies don’t exist as standalone films, and these guys never really stay dead, so there is always a slim chance that someone from a past installment or a separate franchise entirely will show up. It’s more fun that way, like when your long-lost relative pops in at the family reunion even though you all assumed they had just moved away.

For Deadpool & Wolverine, the obvious pull is the return of Hugh Jackman as Wolverine. And his popcorn bucket. But the movie also promises more cameos, including the return of fan-favorites, Colossus and Negasonic Teenage Warhead.

The characters first appear in Deadpool and again in the sequel Deadpool 2, and now it’s been confirmed that Brianna Hildebrand appears in the new film as Negasonic Teenage Warhead, while Stefan Kapicic is back as Colossus. Shioli Kutsuna will also reprise her role of Yukio from Deadpool 2.

Negasonic Teenage Warhead is a young mutant who begins training under Colossus in the first film. “It’s crazy to think that when we were filming the first movie… I don’t think any of us thought it would become this big,” Hildebrand told The Hollywood Reporter at the New York premiere of Deadpool & Wolverine this week. “I feel honored to be a part of it.” Even though she’s not a teen anymore, will they change the name to Negasonic Young Adult Warhead instead?

Deadpool & Wolverine hits theaters on July 26.