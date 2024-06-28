As we get closer to the release of Deadpool & Wolverine, it’s starting to look more and more like an actual movie and less like Ryan Reynolds just messing around with his frenemy Hugh Jackman.

Reynolds posted yet another clip from the upcoming superhero movie which reveals the return of a fan-favorite character we haven’t seen in over a decade. Unfortunately, it’s not Anna Paquin as Rogue, but maybe one day.

In the new trailer, fans get a glimpse at Sabretooth, Wolverine’s half brother who first appeared in X-Men (2000) portrayed by Tyler Mane. When Sabretooth returned in 2009’s prequel X-Men Origins: Wolverine, Liev Schreiber portrayed the mutant.

Mane makes his triumphant return in 2024’s Deadpool & Wolverine, reprising his role from over 20 years ago. Ryan Reynolds seems to hold the unique power to influence anyone to return to the X-Men universe, apparently. It seems to be working pretty well for him.

Mane, who starred in Rob Zombie’s Halloween remakes, appears as Sabretooth in the latest look at the upcoming installment, and his teeth sure look sharp. During a battle sequence, Wolverine asks in his signature raspy voice, “Who’s next?” to which Sabretooth steps up to the plate. A little family reunion!! How cute.

Former Sabretooth Liev Schrieber has not mentioned returning to the superhero universe, though he just had a guest spot on Rick and Morty, so he’s probably doing fine without Wolverine.

Deadpool & Wolverine will bicker their way into theaters on July 26th.