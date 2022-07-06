A new wedding comedy starring Will Ferrell and Reese Witherspoon has been scooped up by Amazon after a bidding war across the various streamers. The untitled pic will be directed by Nick Stoller, who recently directed the upcoming Bros, as well as comedy favorites Forgetting Sarah Marshall and Neighbors. While details are being kept hidden like the bride’s gown before the wedding day, the film will reportedly center on two weddings accidentally booked for the same venue on the same day.

Naturally, Ferrell, Witherspoon, Stoller’s production companies will be heavily involved. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

The trio are also producing via their respective banners: Ferrell is producing with Jessica Elbaum via Gloria Sanchez; Stoller will produce with his Global Solutions shingle partner Conor Welch; and Witherspoon is producing with Lauren Neustadter via Hello Sunshine, with the company’s Ashley Strumwasser exec producing.

The untitled wedding film marks an increased dip into streaming content for both Ferrell and Witherspoon, who each have projects on Apple TV+. Ferrell was recently seen on The Shrink Next Door while Witherspoon can be seen alongside Jennifer Aniston on The Morning Show. However, this marks the first time the actors will headline a project together after both were marquee stars during the 2000s thanks to hit films like Anchorman, Talladega Nights, Legally Blonde, Walk the Line, and countless others.

