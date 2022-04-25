Reese Witherspoon Will Produce One Of Three New Roku Dating Shows

The creators of the greatest thing to grace television screens in modern times, the Roku screensaver, have ordered a slew of dating shows to keep us all entertained during The Bachelorette’s off-season. Not one but three unscripted dating shows are in the works, with one from Reese Witherspoon’s Happy Sunshine executive producing.

To Paris For Love: A Reality Rom-Com, Match Me in Miami, and The Marriage Pact are the three new reality shows ordered by the Roku Channel. Paris will feature “three single friends, ready for the journey of a lifetime in the City of Lights. The friends travel to Paris for two weeks in search of one thing: true love.” Think Emily In Paris, but “real.” Sara Rue, Sue Kinkead, Witherspoon, Mariel Saldana, Zoe Saldana, and Cisely Saldana executive produce.

The Marriage Pact, which sounds like a Lifetime movie but isn’t, will follow longtime friends who made a pact to marry if they are both single by a certain age. Finally, Meet Me In Miami will follow a matchmaking agency in Florida as they couple up elite singles in the city.

Head of alternative originals at Roku, Brian Tannenbaum, said the following: