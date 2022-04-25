Reese Witherspoon Will Produce One Of Three New Roku Dating Shows

The creators of the greatest thing to grace television screens in modern times, the Roku screensaver, have ordered a slew of dating shows to keep us all entertained during The Bachelorette’s off-season. Not one but three unscripted dating shows are in the works, with one from Reese Witherspoon’s Happy Sunshine executive producing.
To Paris For Love: A Reality Rom-Com, Match Me in Miami, and The Marriage Pact are the three new reality shows ordered by the Roku Channel. Paris will feature “three single friends, ready for the journey of a lifetime in the City of Lights. The friends travel to Paris for two weeks in search of one thing: true love.” Think Emily In Paris, but “real.” Sara Rue, Sue Kinkead, Witherspoon, Mariel Saldana, Zoe Saldana, and Cisely Saldana executive produce.
The Marriage Pact, which sounds like a Lifetime movie but isn’t, will follow longtime friends who made a pact to marry if they are both single by a certain age. Finally, Meet Me In Miami will follow a matchmaking agency in Florida as they couple up elite singles in the city.
Head of alternative originals at Roku, Brian Tannenbaum, said the following:
Our latest Roku Original productions To Paris for Love: A Reality ‘Rom Com,’ The Marriage Pact, and Match Me in Miami offer up fun, fresh, and innovative spins on the dating and relationship genres. As we continue to build our Roku Originals slate, it’s a privilege to partner with the incredible production teams behind these projects to deliver premium, original series to The Roku Channel.