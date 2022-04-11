The Barbie cast just added more star power to the dream house. Will Ferrell has officially joined the film, which will see Margot Robbie play the titular character under the direction of Greta Gerwig. While plot details are under wraps, Ferrell is believed to be playing the “CEO of a toy company that may or not be Mattel” as the film shoots for a “meta aspect,” according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Ferrell joins a cast that already includes Robbie along with Ryan Gosling as Barbie’s main squeeze, Ken, and Shang-Chi star Simu Liu in an undisclosed role. As for behind the camera, Gerwig will be working from a script co-written with her longtime partner and acclaimed filmmaker Noah Baumbach.

Getting a live-action Barbie project off the ground has been a longtime pursuit for Hollywood. While this current iteration will arrive courtesy of Warner Bros., Sony had plans to bring the famed toy to life with Amy Schumer as the star. However, Schumer recently revealed that her approach to the character did not gel with what the studio was looking for, and there were warning signs from the jump.

Schumer wanted Barbie to be an “ambitious inventor,” which Sony agreed with, but only if Barbie’s first invention would be a high heel made out of Jell-O. “The idea that that’s just what every woman must want, right there, I should have gone, ‘You’ve got the wrong gal,'” Schumer said about her quick exit.

