Will Ferrell, Paul Rudd, and Kathryn Hahn have starred in some of the funniest comedies of the past 20 years. We’re talking Step Brothers, Wet Hot American Summer, Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, Forgetting Sarah Marshall, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby, and They Came Together. Those three will indeed come together (stop giggling) in the new Apple TV+ series, The Shrink Next Door.

Based on the podcast of the same name and directed by Michael Showalter, The Shrink Next Door is about a therapist (Rudd), a patient (Ferrell), and the patient’s sister (Hahn) who doesn’t trust the therapist. “Marty, I have your best interest at heart,” Rudd tells Ferrell, “but without trust, we have nothing” (considering the next shot in the teaser above is of a speeding ambulance, maybe he shouldn’t trust him). The series explores the doctor-patient dynamic — and Paul Rudd drinking a cold one in the pool.

I can’t wait. Here’s the official plot summary:

Inspired by the true story of Marty and the therapist who turned his life around… then took it over. When he first meets Dr. Ike, Marty just wants to get better at boundaries. Over 30 years, he’ll learn all about them—and what happens when they get crossed.

The Shrink Next Door premieres on Apple TV+ on November 12.