In a record-breaking Facebook Watch video, Jada Pinkett Smith revealed to her husband Will Smith that she had a romantic “entanglement” with singer-songwriter August Alina. “We were over. From there, as time went on, I got into a different kind of entanglement with August,” the Girls Trip actress told Smith, who she married in 1997. “I was in a lot of pain and I was very broken.” After the candid video went live, rapper 50 Cent reached out to the Bad Boys for Life star to ask, “Yo Will you alright over there?”

“Yes, i’m cool. I appreciate your concern my brother,” Smith responded on Instagram. That’s where most people would have ended the conversation, maybe adding a “I’m here if you need me” for someone going through a tough time, but nope, not 50 Cent:

50 Cent: “But why she tell you that shit on a show for everybody to see?”

Smith: “We broke up so she did her and I did me.”

50 Cent: “Then she said only SHE can give permission for somebody to blow her back out”

Smith: “F*ck you 50”

50 Cent: “Wait, what I do?”

The “In Da Club” hit-maker captioned the Instagram post, “Damn it’s like that.” It’s like that (I’m guessing Smith isn’t the first person to say “f*ck you 50” over the years).

In the video, Pinkett Smith said that after her relationship with Alsina ended, she and her husband reconciled. “I told you the first year we were married, that I could love you through anything,” Will told Jada before Jaden and Willow’s parents added their own spin to the Bad Boys mantra: “We ride together, we die together. Bad marriage for life.”