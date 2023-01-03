2023 is shaping up to be the year of the big-budget video game adaptation. Between The Last Of Us and the upcoming Fallout series, there will be something for everyone this year — unless that something is the next season of House of the Dragon. But, if you were a child at any point between 1985 and now, you are in for a real treat with a familiar face. The world’s most famous Italian-American plumber is heading to the big screen in The Super Mario Bros Movie.
Despite the general distress at Chris Pratt offering his voice to the character, the rest of the cast is pretty well-rounded, and Nintendo has been working hard to keep their precious IP intact, so the movie can’t be awful, right? Here is everything we know about the upcoming film.
Release Date
The movie is set to hit theaters on April 7th, 2023, just weeks after Mario’s American theme park debut. What a year for the little guy!
Cast
Mario will be portrayed by Chris Pratt, whether you want it or not, so we might as well just embrace it.
As for the rest of the cast, there is an all-star team of voices coming out of the woodwork for the movie, including Jack Black as the protagonist turtle Bowser, Anya Taylor-Joy as the delightful Princess Peach and Charlie Day as Mario’s cooler and arguably better plumbing professional brother, Luigi. Also starring is Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.
Plot
The plot details are under wraps, though but from the over-the-top trailer, we can assume that Mario is doing some damsel-saving, though it might be Luigi instead of Princess Peach. It’s about time Peach gets her own adventure, honestly. The inclusion of Donkey Kong might imply that we get a little more backstory and worldbuilding. Or it means that Seth Rogen just really wanted a cameo. We shall see!