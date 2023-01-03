2023 is shaping up to be the year of the big-budget video game adaptation. Between The Last Of Us and the upcoming Fallout series, there will be something for everyone this year — unless that something is the next season of House of the Dragon. But, if you were a child at any point between 1985 and now, you are in for a real treat with a familiar face. The world’s most famous Italian-American plumber is heading to the big screen in The Super Mario Bros Movie.

Despite the general distress at Chris Pratt offering his voice to the character, the rest of the cast is pretty well-rounded, and Nintendo has been working hard to keep their precious IP intact, so the movie can’t be awful, right? Here is everything we know about the upcoming film.

Release Date

The movie is set to hit theaters on April 7th, 2023, just weeks after Mario’s American theme park debut. What a year for the little guy!