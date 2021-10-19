As most movie buffs know, ever since his first appearance in the original 1978 Halloween, Michael Myers has been knifing people down while wearing his now-iconic pale, white Captain Kirk mask. So imagine the surprise of William Shatner when he learned that his classic Star Trek character was now the face of one of cinema’s most brutal horror villains.

“I thought, ‘Is that a joke? Are they kidding?'” Shatner told Jake’s Takes. While the actor never saw the film, he did see the mask in a poster, and immediately knew where it was from. Via The Hollywood Reporter:

“I recognized it as the death mask they had made for me,” he explained. “They made a mask of my face on Star Trek out of clay so I would not have to be available for the prosthetics they would have to put on my face to look old or evil or whatever it was they were making me look like. So somewhere along the line, someone got that mask and made a mask of it for [the holiday] Halloween.”

After making the journey from prop to Halloween costume, the Captain Kirk mask found its way into the first Halloween movie where the eyeholes were widen and it was painted white to give Michael Myers his signature look. However, it’s journey didn’t stop there. The mask would become the basis for The Whisperers on The Walking Dead where it can terrify a new generation of horror fans.

