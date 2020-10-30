Movies

Nicolas Cage Fights Evil Animatronic Animals In The ‘Willy’s Wonderland’ Teaser

Senior Pop Culture Editor

Here are the headlines for the last four times we wrote about Nicolas Cage:

“Nicolas Cage Will Voice An Alcoholic, TV-Obsessed Dragon In A New Amazon Series”

“Nicolas Cage Was ‘Considered’ To Play A Fan Favorite Character On The Simpsons

Nicolas Cage And Tony Jaa Fight ‘The Space Man’ In The Wild Jiu Jitsu Trailer

“Nicolas Cage Told Marilyn Manson An Extremely Nicolas Cage Story About The Last Time He Gambled”

My man is undefeated when it comes to inspiring bizarre collections of words that somehow make sense, because Nicolas Cage. This post’s headline is a nice addition to the collection. In Willy’s Wonderland (not to be confused with Five Nights at Freddy’s), Cage plays a janitor “who gets trapped in this children’s funhouse-amusement park with Willy the animatronic weasel and his gang,” including “Artie the Alligator and Gus the Gorilla,” director Kevin Lewis told Entertainment Weekly. They “spring to life and attack him and others, and Nic has to battle his way out. It’s like man versus machine! They’ve been doing this in the past and they picked the wrong guy: Nic.”

If there’s anyone I want defending the human race from an animatronic weasel and alligator, it’s Nicolas Cage. Willy’s Wonderland does not currently have a release date.

