As we all know by now, we live in the weird timeline. But there’s one thing about living in a bizarre dimension that isn’t that bad, and it’s this: Twenty-six years ago Winona Ryder and Keanu Reeves might have accidentally become husband and wife.

While doing press with EW for their upcoming rom com Destination Wedding — their fourth film together — Ryder and Reeves were naturally asked about their feelings about weddings. Ryder then revealed that the two had apparently been married in real life.

“We actually got married in Dracula,” Ryder said, alluding to Francis Ford Coppola’s Bram Stoker’s Dracula. “No, I swear to god, I think we’re actually married in real life.”

In the film, from 1992, Ryder played Mina, fiancée of Reeves’ Jonathan Harker, the poor solicitor who went to visit Gary Oldman’s Count and came back nearly-possessed and gray-haired, if with his legendarily awful English accent intact. Before a hot and bothered Mina ditches her boring human beloved to get busy with Dracula, the two wed in a fantastically ornate ceremony. Problem is, it wasn’t all movie magic.