Michael B. Jordan’s shirtless Super Bowl commercial also served as a teaser for his new movie on Amazon’s streaming service. Without Remorse stars the Friday Night Lights, Creed, and Black Panther actor as John Kelly (Clark), the Tom Clancy character that isn’t Jack Ryan. After his wife is killed in retaliation for rescuing a CIA operative taken hostage by ex-Russian military forces, Kelly teams up with a former-SEAL team member and CIA agent to capture an an ex-Special Forces officer living in Russia, “only to discover that the murder of Kelly’s family was part of a vast international conspiracy orchestrated by powerful political figures,” according to the official plot description. “Torn between personal honor and loyalty to his country, and with the fate of nations hanging in the balance, Kelly has no choice but to expose the truth, no matter the cost.”

Yup, sounds like a Tom Clancy movie. Here’s more:

Without Remorse, which also stars Jamie Bell, Jodie Turner-Smith, Luke Mitchell, Jack Kesy, Brett Gelman, Colman Domingo, and Guy Pearce, premieres on Amazon Prime Video on April 30.