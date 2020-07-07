Wonder Woman‘s formative days as an Amazon warrior on the mythical island of Themyscira was a huge hit when the first movie hit theaters in 2017, so fans should be thrilled to learn that director Patty Jenkins is diving even deeper into the history of the badass women fighters in Wonder Woman 1984.

In a new interview, Jenkins revealed that that one of the flashback scenes will involve a young Diana competing in the Amazon Olympics, which has been a long-time staple of the Wonder Woman comics. The competition will revisit the ancient kingdom, which was last seen in the beginning moments of Justice League, and give audiences a deeper sense of how Diana became such a fierce warrior. Via Empire:

“Here are these people who are incredibly powerful and capable, but different in how they approach things. If you’ve ben training for hundreds of years because of an impending invasion, you’re going to be constantly working on all these skill sets. So, to me, every year, they would have these Olympics to see who’s doing the best on horses or swimming the fastest, and seeing new tricks people have figured out.”

Of course, highlighting the Amazons makes sense not only narratively, but also for Jenkins’ future plans for the Wonder Woman franchise. Back in April, she revealed that she’ll be shepherding a spinoff movie focused solely on the Amazon women of Themyscira that has already been “pitched and sold.” However, Jenkins hopes to avoid the director’s chair for the spinoff and take more of a “producer-level” approach, which presumably, will give her time to approach Wonder Woman 3 with a fresh palette.

(Via Empire)