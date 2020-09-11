Earlier in the week, rumors that Wonder Woman 1984 would abandon its October intensified as the box office results for Tenet began rolling in. However, there was no official word from Warner Bros. until now.

In a statement to fans, director Patty Jenkins confirmed that Wonder Woman 1984 has bumped its release date and will hit theaters on December 25, 2020. Via Variety:

“First and foremost let me say how much Gal and I love all our devoted Wonder Woman fans around the world, and your excitement for ‘WW84’ couldn’t make us happier or more eager for you to see the movie. Because I know how important it is to bring this movie to you on a big screen when all of us can share the experience together, I’m hopeful you won’t mind waiting just a little bit longer. With the new date on Christmas Day, we can’t wait to spend the holidays with you!”

While industry watchers assumed delaying Wonder Woman 1984 was inevitable, Variety speculates that the move was for two reasons: First, to give Tenet more room to increase its box office haul with a significantly longer theatrical window. Second, the Christmas release date is practically wide open, giving Wonder Woman very little competition. While it’s not mentioned in the report, this move will undoubtedly affect Dune, which Warner Bros. plans to release in December. That film will most likely be pushed into 2021, but as of this writing, an official decision has yet to be made.

Starring Gal Gadot in the title role and Jenkins as director, Wonder Woman 1984 features the Amazon warrior battling the mysterious Max Lord (Pedro Pascal) and the deadly Cheetah (Kristen Wiig) while set in the neon, excess of the 1980s. Chris Pine also reprises his role as Steve Trevor, who has somehow returned from the dead.

