Wonder Woman fans received some bad news when Warner Bros. announced that the studio pushed the release date for Woman Woman 1984 from June to August, which is still very tentative given the uncertainty of the current situation, so hopefully, this latest update from director Patty Jenkins will be just what they needed.

In a new interview with Total Film (via GamesRadar), Jenkins revealed that not only is the long-rumored Amazonian spin-off — focused on the badass warrior women of Themyscira — officially in the works, but she also has a plan for Wonder Woman 3.

“I’m not going to nail down a fresh thought about it until this movie comes out, because I kind of want to give myself a palette cleanser, and be fresh of mind,” she explains. “But yeah, there’s an arc that I have in mind for the first movie, and then the second movie, and then the Amazon movie, and then the third movie.”

While Jenkins has a plan for the Amazon spin-off, she “hopefully” won’t be directing it. Her goal is to take a more producer-level approach alongside her Wonder Woman 1984 co-writer and DC Comics veteran Geoff Johns. More importantly, she confirmed that the spinoff story has been pitched and sold, and she’s looking forward to getting it going.

This news will certainly make Connie Nielsen happy. The actress, who plays Wonder Woman’s mother and Queen of the Amazons Hippolyta, recently shared that she isn’t confident that Wonder Woman 1984 will hit its August release date due to the lack of a “remedy” for COVID-19. It’ll probably take the sting out to learn that she has another chance to reprise her warrior queen role coming down the road, and with the careful hand of Jenkins guiding the project.

Wonder Woman 1984 is tentatively scheduled to hit theaters on August 14, 2020.

