Frozen made the most money, Zootopia has the funniest scene, and Bolt stars John Travolta as a talking dog, but the best non-Pixar Disney CGI movie is Wreck-It Ralph. Disagree? You gotta fix that opinion. It’s also the first of the bunch to get a sequel. (Frozen 2 is next year. Prepare now.) Set six years after the original, Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-It Ralph 2 finds Ralph and Vanellope, once again voiced by John C. Reilly and Sarah Silverman, leaving the familiar arcade for somewhere much scarier: the world wide web.

Also, there’s a bunny and kitty that eat pancakes. It’s already a masterpiece.

Here’s the official synopsis.

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2 leaves Litwak’s video arcade behind, venturing into the uncharted, expansive and thrilling world of the internet—which may or may not survive Ralph’s wrecking. Video game bad guy Ralph and fellow misfit Vanellope von Schweetz must risk it all by traveling to the world wide web in search of a replacement part to save Vanellope’s video game, Sugar Rush. In way over their heads, Ralph and Vanellope rely on the citizens of the internet — the netizens — to help navigate their way, including a website entrepreneur named Yesss (Taraji P. Henson), who is the head algorithm and the heart and soul of trend-making site “BuzzzTube.”

Ralph Breaks the Internet: Wreck-Ralph 2 — which is directed by Rich Moore and Phil Johnston, who co-wrote the screenplay with Pamela Ribon — opens on November 21.