It’s been a long time since Zac Efron did anything High School Musical-related — 12 years, to be exact, since its big screen threequel. He’s not a kid anymore, and he wants to be taken seriously. And to prove it he’s about to play a dad. As per The Hollywood Reporter, the former Troy Bolton will play one third of the grown leads in a remake of one of the biggest comedy hits of the ’80s, Three Men and a Baby.

This will be for Disney+, where you can watch the original, which was the biggest box office grosser of 1987, beating even Fatal Attraction, Beverly Hills Cop II, Good Morning, Vietnam, and Moonstruck. The plot is pretty self-explanatory, involving three swinging Manhattan bachelors — played by Tom Selleck, Steve Guttenberg, and Ted Danson — who wind up in the care of a newborn, with hilarious results. There’s also a drug dealer subplot, which happened a lot in ’80s comedies. Also, Leonard Nimoy directed it, which is wild. A Nimoy-less sequel, Three Men and a Little Lady, followed three years later.

It’s not yet known what two actors will join Efron, or which character Efron will play: Selleck’s architect, Guttenberg’s cartoonist or Danson’s big time actor. Either way, it will be his latest attempt to prove that he’s all grown up, after his portrayal of serial killer Ted Bundy in Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile. He can also currently be seen in the Netflix documentary show Down to Earth, which finds him exploring the world and covering issues of sustainability — a show that nearly killed him. And now, a mere four years removed from playing a fratboy in Neighbors 2: Sorority Uprising, he’ll be fumbling over diapers. They grow up so fast.

