As Zack Snyder continues to pump up fans for his director’s cut of Justice League (a.k.a. The Snyder Cut), he’s been steadily dropping behind-the-scenes info on the process of bring his original version of the film back to life. As of now, we know that Zack Snyder’s Justice League will hit HBO Max in four one-hour installments, which raises questions about where all of that footage will come from considering Snyder has been adamant that he will not be resurfacing shots from Joss Whedon‘s version of Justice League, which wasn’t received too well by fans. Snyder has also revealed that his own round of reshoots in the fall will only amount to four minutes of new footage, so it’s definitely not coming from there.

Turns out the answer lies in the director’s stockpile of never-before-seen footage, which will make up over half of the Snyder Cut when it’s released. Via io9:

During the discussion, which was held on Vero and lasted over an hour, Snyder revealed that his four-hour cut of the movie will have about two and a half hours of previously unseen footage. Not “new” footage exactly. This is mostly footage he shot way back in 2016 which never made it into the theatrical version, which was famously finished by director Joss Whedon.

That footage is presumably from the film cans that Snyder teased fans with back in December 2019 when “Release the Snyder Cut” was still a hashtag:

Hopefully, those cans contain something that will fix Snyder’s new look for Steppenwolf because, man, that did not go over well. People are still making wicker basket jokes on Twitter.

(Via io9)