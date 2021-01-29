HBO Max subscriptions doubled when Wonder Woman 1984 was released in December, but the streaming service could be in for another massive increase in “activations” soon. On Friday, HBO Max announced that Zack Snyder’s Justice League, a.k.a. the Snyder Cut, will “exclusively” arrive on March 18. It will be released as a four-hour movie with loads of “previously unseen footage,” not four one-hour installments as initially reported.

The superhero team-up film stars Henry Cavill (Superman), Ben Affleck (Batman), Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman), Jason “My Man” Momoa (Aquaman), Ray Fisher (Cyborg), Ezra Miller (The Flash), and Mr. TwIsTeD himself, Jared Leto (Joker). Here’s more:

In Zack Snyder’s Justice League, determined to ensure Superman’s ultimate sacrifice was not in vain, Bruce Wayne aligns forces with Diana Prince with plans to recruit a team of metahumans to protect the world from an approaching threat of catastrophic proportions. The task proves more difficult than Bruce imagined, as each of the recruits must face the demons of their own pasts to transcend that which has held them back, allowing them to come together, finally forming an unprecedented league of heroes. Now united, Batman, Wonder Woman, Aquaman, Cyborg, and The Flash may be too late to save the planet from Steppenwolf, DeSaad, and Darkseid and their dreadful intentions.

HBO Max also released teaser art for the movie.