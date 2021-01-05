Following a New York Times profile with DC Films head Walter Hamada that reported studio execs view Zack Snyder‘s director cut of Justice League as a “creative cul-de-sac,” there’s been heavily speculation about whether or not he’ll have chance to make more DC Comics film. (Fans even started the social media campaign: #RestoreTheSnyderVerse.) Recently, longtime Snyder advocate Kevin Smith defended the director by revealing that the ending to the Snyder Cut of Justice League is “very not a cul-de-sac,” and “you can keep going with the story.” But just as that information suggested that the SnyderVerse still has a chance, Snyder confirmed to ComicBook Debate that he has no plans to make more DC Comics films after restoring his original version of Justice League. Via Collider:

“The truth is, and it’s been widely reported, and I have no issue, this is an old movie. This is a years-old movie I’m working on. The DC universe has gone and branched off and done its own thing and that’s fine. As far as what I did and as far as what my vision for what I wanted to do with these characters and the journey I wanted them to go on, it’s well known that I planned on more movies, five movies or something, but I’m busy. I’ve got a lot going on. Is it cool that the fans have so much faith in the trajectory? Yes, it’s amazing, and I couldn’t be happier and I’m excited for them to see Justice League so they can really drink the entire elixir of Justice League. But, would I continue? I have no plan to.”

Snyder did add, however, that he never thought his cut of Justice League would see the light of day, and now, it’s on its way to a heavily-hyped release on HBO Max. So while he plans to pursue his other projects for Netflix, anything is possible. “I didn’t think I’d be here,” Snyder said. “So who knows?”

You can watch the full (40-minute) Zack Snyder interview below:

(Via ComicBook Debate)