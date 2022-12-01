Did Zendaya make an honest Spider-Man out of Tom Holland? Not so fast. There’s been rumors that the couple, who met in 2016 while working on Spider-Man: Homecoming, are engaged after US Magazine reported that “they’re both in settling-down mode and are absolutely planning for a real future together.” There was also a tweet from a “pop community” Twitter account that claimed they’re getting married, with no further sourcing.

On Wednesday night, Zendaya’s mom, Claire Stoermer, put an end to the engagement speculation on behalf of the couple, who are notoriously private about their relationship. In an Instagram Story, she shared the definition of “clickbait,” which “refers to the practice of writing sensationalized or misleading headlines in order to attract clicks on a piece of content. It often relies on exaggerating claims or leaving out key information in order to encourage traffic. The term is generally used in a dismissive sense.”

The “reports” of their engagement come after numerous comments from Tom and Zendaya about wanting to protect their relationship from public scrutiny, with Tom telling GQ last November that one of the “downsides” to their fame is a lack of privacy.

You can demand pictures of Spider-Man on his wedding day all you want, J. Jonah, but it ain’t happening… yet. But when it does, he better take her last name.

when Zendaya and tom holland get married he's gonna take her last name and become just Tom — turandot (@godhelpthegrl) November 28, 2022

(Via BuzzFeed News)