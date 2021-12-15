Eternals won’t place at the top of anyone’s Marvel Cinematic Universe rankings (although you can’t spell “Thor: Ragnarok” without “Eternals”… please do not fact check this). But the Chloé Zhao-directed film did set a milestone: it’s the first movie in the MCU with a sex scene. It’s between you and God and thousands of people on Twitter to debate whether it was a good sex scene, but it was a sex scene nonetheless. It’s probably the last one in the MCU for awhile, too. There definitely won’t be one in any Spider-Man movie, not as long as Tom Holland and Zendaya are Peter Parker and MJ.

“I don’t think it’s appropriate for the Spider-Man franchise,” Holland told Yahoo! Entertainment (the actor is 25, but Peter is still in high school). “We are still very much young kids. Should there be a future for this character maybe one day we will explore that. But at the moment, this is a film about celebrating friendships and young love.” After Zendaya compared Peter Parker to “like a little brother,” Holland added, “No one wants to see Peter Parker having sex! That would be horrible.”

The only characters who should be allowed to have sex in the MCU are Wanda and Vision, and only if it leads to more hilarious old school sitcom hijinks.

Spider-Man: No Way Home opens this weekend (it’s going to be a big weekend, too).

(Via Yahoo! Entertainment)