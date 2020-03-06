Much of this week in entertainment news has been a spent on a pair of Batmen, Ben Affleck (who’s making the publicity for his earnest new film, The Way Back) and Robert Pattinson (for his shiny new Batmobile), but let’s not forget the real star of The Batman. OK, yeah, it’s Batman – it’s literally right there in the title — but R-Pattz as the Dark Knight isn’t the performance I’m most looking forward to. That honor belongs to Zoe Kravitz, the latest in a long line of actresses (and Principal Skinner) to play Catwoman.

During an interview on the Questlove Supreme podcast, the High Fidelity star discussed her “intense” training process to prepare to wear the same iconic suit as Michelle Pfeiffer and Eartha Kitt. “It’s pretty intense. We started shooting two weeks ago, but before that I was in London for two months, just getting in shape, training, learning fights,” she said.

Kravitz has previously discussed the pressure she felt when she got the role, and although it was “a little scary,” that nervousness “pushes me to a better place… If you start focusing too much on what people are going to think you’re doing yourself a disservice, it’s almost like you’re putting your energy in the wrong place. I want to honor the fans and hope they like what I do with the role, but in order to do what I think I need to do with Catwoman I have to go internal and forget about the rest of the world.”

The Batman comes out on June 25, 2021.