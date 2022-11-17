Gamora Zoe Saldana
Disney
Movies

There’s One Thing Zoe Saldana Won’t Miss About Playing Gamora In ‘Guardians Of The Galaxy’

TwitterContributing Writer

There’s only one more Guardians of the Galaxy film en route, which means the end for the MCU’s wackiest ensemble. Will it be the last time we see any of them? Will some pop up in some other wing of the franchise? Or will everyone be recast and the whole shebang rebooted? Who knows! The future is an open road. But in a new chat with Variety (in a bit caught by The A.V. Club), it sure sounds like Zoe Saldaña is done playing Gamora, or at least done with one aspect of playing her.

“I can never say no to anything, but that green makeup? I wouldn’t be upset if it didn’t happen again,” Saldaña said. “I miss Gamora but I don’t miss 3:30 a.m. calls and five-hour makeup sessions and trips to the dermatologist afterwards.”

Speaking of make-up, Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 recently broke a specific record, namely for “the most makeup appliances created for a single production.” They surpassed 2000’s How the Grinch Stole Christmas starring Jim Carrey! Mazel tov!

Anyway, it’s also worth noting/reminding people that when Saldaña appears in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, she’s no longer playing the same Gamora she once did. And for that we can all thank time travel tomfoolery.

(Via Variety and The AV Club)

Listen To This
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Music From This Week That You Need To Hear
by: Twitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: InstagramTwitter
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Twitter
×