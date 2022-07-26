Back in 2008, things were much simpler. The MCU didn’t exist yet, Twilight was just beginning to take over every Hot Topic in America, and M. Night Shyamalan still had a decent reputation as a horror movie director. Then The Happening happened and things changed.

Despite an all-star cast consisting of Zooey Deschanel, Mark Wahlberg, and a relatively unknown Jeremy Strong, the movie was panned by critics and fans alike due to its controversial theme of mass suicide that was (spoiler alert) actually caused by the trees releasing toxins into the air in order to control humans. Understandably, it didn’t land well with viewers, and star Deschanel understands why.

“That film was pretty universally not loved!” Deschanel recently explained to The Guardian in a new interview. “M. Night Shyamalan had a strong vision and we were all trying to do what he wanted. I trusted him, because he’s a great filmmaker. I didn’t know until I saw the film, but I think he was going for a stylized horror, like The Birds, and maybe people didn’t get that.” The concept was interesting but definitely off-putting to viewers who thought they would be getting some cool alien backstory or a more exciting twist.

Deschanel added, “I had a blast working with Night and Mark Wahlberg, but while I’ve done serious drama, I’m not sure I fit with thrillers. I find [the] most joy in doing comedy.” Deschanel starred alongside Jim Carrey in Yes Man just a few months after The Happening was released.

Despite the hate, the concept could have been interesting if it was done a little bit more subtly, but the movie is not unwatchable and still has some interesting commentary. Plus, The Happening created a series of popular and confusing gifs that are still used to this day. Its legacy lives on!

(Via The Guardian)