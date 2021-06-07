Olivia Rodrigo is becoming one of the biggest pop stars on the planet, but like most teen stars, she’s been in the show biz industry for a while already. Rodrigo’s onscreen character as Nina Salazar-Roberts on High School Musical: The Musical: The Series has already become a rather infamous part of her origin story, due to the love triangle that emerged between her and her co-star, Joshua Bassett, and his now-girlfriend Sabrina Carpenter.

But, Olivia was in an episode of on another popular show long before her High School Musical days, she appeared in an episode of New Girl back in 2017, way before she was old enough to get her drivers license. Though Netflix has already shared a compilation of all her scenes from the show, it was a tidbit singled out by none other than the show’s star, Zooey Deschanel, that has the internet’s attention today.

In the clip, Olivia’s character, Terrinea, praises Zooey aka Jess for being a cool principal. But Zooey decided to repurpose the clip, and cheekily claimed it was Olivia giving her credit for inspiring Sour. “You went from kind of meh, to sort of cool, to totally the coolest ever!” Rodrigo’s character gushes in the scene. “Real footage of Olivia Rodrigo crediting me for inspiring her number #1 album. (JK, but great album @Olivia_Rodrigo!),” Zooey wrote in a tweet along with the clip. Check it out below.