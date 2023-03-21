03 Greedo made his triumphant return last week with the release of the song “Bacc Like I Never Left.” It followed the rapper’s five years in prison. In February, he revealed how much music he’d worked on behind bars: “50 songs in my first 5 nights in the studio after 5 years in prison…and they all bang,” he wrote on Instagram,. “You peoples ain’t got no excuse.”

Now the video for “Bacc Like I Never Left” is out and he’s announced where that new material went: A new album called Halfway There, arriving as soon as this Friday (March 24). It has producers like Lex Luger, Harry Fraud, and Sledgren, plus features from artists such as Ty Dolla Sign, Babyface Ray, Maxo Kream, and Rich The Kid.

In January, Greedo shared an update on his situation: “For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five minute phone call a week,” he wrote. “Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music. I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away. So, I have this chip on my shoulder to just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album and I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet.”

Watch the video for “Bacc Like I Never Left” above.

Halfway There is out 3/24.