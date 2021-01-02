03 Greedo is currently in prison serving a 20-year sentence on drug and firearm charges. The rapper has only completed two years of this sentence, but in that time he’s received a healthy dose of love and support from the hip-hop community, something he could use after this latest news: His team announced on his Instagram page that he contracted COVID-19 while in prison. “Please keep, 03 Greedo in your prayers,” the post reads. “He just tested positive for COVID. He is doing well. Currently he is having flu like symptoms. Thank you!”

03 Greedo is just the latest name from the music world to contract the virus. West Coast producer Mustard revealed earlier this week that he too had contracted it. So did Ashanti, which forced her to postpone her Verzuz battle with Keyshia Cole. Prior to that, Jeremih’s family and friends revealed he too tested positive. The singer’s symptoms became so bad that he was forced to spend some time at a Chicago ICU.

Hopefully, 03 Greedo can steer through the symptoms of COVID-19 and recover without any health scares. Once he recovers, fans can expect more music from him, as a slew of projects were on the docket when his sentence began.His last full-length effort was August’s Load It Up, Vol. 1, which was produced entirely by LA native Ron-Ron.