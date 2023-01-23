03 Greedo Is Free, But ‘Still Not Completely Out,’ As He Must Complete 6 Months In A Halfway House

After spending nearly four long years behind bars, 03 Greedo is officially out of prison — but he’s still not totally “free” just yet. Greedo shared a post on Instagram detailing the conditions of his release, which include a stay at a halfway house. Also, he says fans shouldn’t expect new music for a while, although he regrets not releasing more. His full statement reads:

Yes, I am free from prison but I am still not completely out. For anyone confused I am in a halfway house for up to 6 months with a five minute phone call a week. Where I am I just want to see my daughter and record music. I wish I could have released alot more music while I was away. So, I have this chip on my shoulder to just go record n drop at least 12 tapes before my major album and I honestly just don’t want to talk to alot of people yet. I got a lot I want to clear in my head first. So, if I’m not recording with you or laying with you. I’m not inna rush to talk after damn near 5 years. Just being honest! Salute to the GeeHive and all my supporters, I love you. Thank u for keeping me alive while I was incarcerated.

Yours Truly, Cheeto

Greedo was sentenced to 20 years in prison for drug trafficking and possession of a firearm in July 2018, and while it appears he’s been able to have his sentence reduced, receiving an early release this month, we all know that comes with conditions and stipulations that can be burdensome — especially for a well-known rapper whose lifestyle includes extensive travel and visibility (see: Meek Mill’s probation case).

During his incarceration, he released a wealth of new music recorded just before he reported to prison, and upon his release, he followed up with the Free 03 project with music recorded over the phone. While it’s frustrating that fans must wait for new music from him, it’s a relief having him out and hopefully, he can remain that way for good.