070 Shake has announced her new album, You Can’t Kill Me, set for release later this year. Ahead of the album, she dropped a new single, “Skin And Bones,” on which, she delivers her signature, raspy vocals over rattling drums and spacey guitar licks.
In the song’s video, directed by Noah Lee, we see Shake begrudgingly model for a portrait, enjoy a diner breakfast with a Marilyn Monroe lookalike, and dance onstage wearing football padding as rain pours down.
Shake’s second album doesn’t have a release date yet, but is planned for release later this spring via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam. She is set to go on tour later next month.
Check out “Skin And Bones” above, and the album artwork and tour dates below.
05/07 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre
05/08 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues Chicago
05/12 — Montreal, Canada @ Théâtre Corona
05/14 — New York City, NY @ Terminal 5
05/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore
05/17 — Toronto, Canada @ History
05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts
05/20 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live
05/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club
05/25 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas
05/26 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston
05/28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre
05/29 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep
06/01 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf
06/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom
06/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades
06/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre
07/08 — Surrey, Canada @ FVDED In The Park
09/09 — Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena
09/10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg