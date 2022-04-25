070 Shake has announced her new album, You Can’t Kill Me, set for release later this year. Ahead of the album, she dropped a new single, “Skin And Bones,” on which, she delivers her signature, raspy vocals over rattling drums and spacey guitar licks.

In the song’s video, directed by Noah Lee, we see Shake begrudgingly model for a portrait, enjoy a diner breakfast with a Marilyn Monroe lookalike, and dance onstage wearing football padding as rain pours down.

Shake’s second album doesn’t have a release date yet, but is planned for release later this spring via G.O.O.D. Music and Def Jam. She is set to go on tour later next month.

Check out “Skin And Bones” above, and the album artwork and tour dates below.

05/07 — Detroit, MI @ Majestic Theatre

05/08 — Chicago, IL @ House Of Blues Chicago

05/12 — Montreal, Canada @ Théâtre Corona

05/14 — New York City, NY @ Terminal 5

05/15 — Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore

05/17 — Toronto, Canada @ History

05/18 — Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre Of Living Arts

05/20 — Boston, MA @ Big Night Live

05/21 — Boston, MA @ Paradise Rock Club

05/25 — Dallas, TX @ House Of Blues Dallas

05/26 — Houston, TX @ House Of Blues Houston

05/28 — Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

05/29 — Colorado Springs, CO @ Black Sheep

06/01 — Santa Fe, NM @ Meow Wolf

06/02 — Phoenix, AZ @ Crescent Ballroom

06/04 — Sacramento, CA @ Ace Of Spades

06/07 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/08 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

06/10 — Los Angeles, CA @ El Rey Theatre

07/08 — Surrey, Canada @ FVDED In The Park

09/09 — Oslo, Norway @ Vulkan Arena

09/10 — Amsterdam, Netherlands @ Melkweg