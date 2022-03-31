A Madonna classic just got an even more electrifying upgrade. Earlier this month, Madge’s Ray Of Light cut “Frozen” went viral in the form of a remix on TikTok. Canadian producer Sickick gave the song its magic touch to be later officially released with a guest verse from Afrobeats star Fireboy DML. But now, “Frozen” is even hotter with a new remix with verses by 070 Shake.

The remix is accompanied by a meta-style music video, directed by Ryan Drake and Ricardo Gomes, which sees the two in a car chase, which is later revealed to be a video game.

“070 Shake is indescribably mysterious and alluring,” said Madonna in a statement. There are very few women in the trap music world that aren’t pandering to men. Her lyrics are deep and unique — there is no one like her. I’m excited for the world to discover her!”

Though this may be true for many TikTok users, some may boast they’ve already discovered 070 Shake through her appearances on Kanye West’s “Ghost Town” in 2018 and on “Scar” from Beyonce’s compilation album The Gift, produced to accompany the 2019 iteration of Disney’s The Lion King.

