At the moment, the 64th Annual Grammy Awards are set to go down at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena on January 31, but that may not be the case for long: Billboard reports that “according to multiple sources,” the 2022 Grammys may be postponed, with a “source with direct knowledge” noting it’s “looking likely.” The publication reached out to The Recording Academy, who did not confirm the reports or announce a new date for the show.

It was around this time last year that it was announced that the 2021 Grammys would be delayed. On January 5, 2021, the Grammys shared a statement in which they noted, “After thoughtful conversations with health experts, our host and artists scheduled to appear, we are rescheduling the 63rd Annual GRAMMY Awards to be broadcast Sunday, March 14, 2021. The deteriorating COVID situation in Los Angeles, with hospital services being overwhelmed, ICUs having reached capacity, and new guidance from state and local governments have all led us to conclude that postponing our show was the right thing to do. Nothing is more important than the health and safety of those in our music community and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly on producing the show.”

Find the full list of 2022 Grammy nominees here.