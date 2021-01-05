The 2021 Grammys Will Reportedly Be Postponed Due To COVID-19 Concerns

As of now, the 63rd Annual Grammy Awards ceremony is officially set to take place on January 31 at 8 p.m. ET. However, it looks like that may no longer be the plan: Citing “multiple sources,” Rolling Stone reports that this year’s ceremony will be postponed due to COVID-19 concerns, with the rescheduled event intended to be held at some point in March. Variety also reports that “a rep for the show” confirmed the news to them.

This news arrives as California, where the ceremony is set to be held, is in the midst of a post-holiday surge of coronavirus cases: The Los Angeles Times reported this morning that on January 4, the state set a new single-day record for new cases with over 74,000 of them. This isn’t the first time the pandemic has interfered with the 2021 Grammys: When the Recording Academy revealed its list of nominees back in November, they were unable to share the nominees in the Best Immersive Audio Album category. They noted that the committee tasked with selecting the nominees in that category was unable to meet and that the “judging of the entries in this category has been postponed until such time that we are able to meet in a way that is appropriate to judge the many formats and configurations of the entries and is safe for the committee members.”

Beyonce is the most-nominated artist of the year, as she picked up nine nods. Meanwhile, she is followed by Dua Lipa, Taylor Swift, and Roddy Ricch, who each have six nominations.

Find the full list of this year’s Grammy nominees here.

