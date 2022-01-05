The 2022 Grammys Are Officially Postponed

In recent days, there have been rumors that the 2022 Grammy Awards would be postponed, and now, it is official: The Recording Academy has confirmed that the 64th Annual Grammy Awards have been postponed, with a new date yet to be announced. This year’s ceremony was initially set to take place on January 31 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

The Recording Academy and CBS shared a joint statement on the Grammys website today that reads:

“After careful consideration and analysis with city and state officials, health and safety experts, the artist community and our many partners, the Recording Academy and CBS have postponed the 64th Annual Grammy Awards Show. The health and safety of those in our music community, the live audience, and the hundreds of people who work tirelessly to produce our show remains our top priority. Given the uncertainty surrounding the Omicron variant, holding the show on January 31st simply contains too many risks. We look forward to celebrating Music’s Biggest Night on a future date, which will be announced soon.”

USA Today reported yesterday that the United States is averaging 550,000 newly reported COVID-19 infections per day over the last week, and that there were 1.08 million cases reported on Monday, topping the 1 million mark for the first time.

Find the full list of 2022 Grammy nominees here.