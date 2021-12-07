Selena Gomez has been a prominent pop star for about a decade now: So far, her career has yielded three No. 1 albums and a chart-topping single in 2019 with “Lose You To Love Me.” Despite all that success, Gomez somehow hadn’t earned a Grammy nomination until just recently, as her recent EP Revelación is up for Best Latin Pop Album at the 2022 ceremony. Getting your first Grammy nod is a major moment, and indeed, Gomez says she was moved by it.

During an interview with Entertainment Tonight about Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, the Grammy nod was briefly mentioned and Gomez said, “Thank you so much. I cried like a little baby, I was very excited. I worked really hard on that project, so it was a lovely surprise. I’m very excited!”

Back in March, Revelación debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Latin Albums chart, and at the time, Gomez spoke about how meaningful that was for her, saying, “I never go into anything expecting a No. 1 so I do not take it for granted. It’s always a bit nerve-racking before releasing any music because as artists we put so much of ourselves out there. For this EP specifically, I was the most nervous I have been in a long time because my heritage means so much to me and I have been talking about doing this for over ten years. I wanted it to be perfect. I am thrilled to see the response from my fans and also from people who might not have listened to my other music.”

This all comes after an interview this year when Gomez expressed disappointment in how her music was received and noted that she was considering retirement, saying, “It’s hard to keep doing music when people don’t necessarily take you seriously. I’ve had moments where I’ve been like, ‘What’s the point? Why do I keep doing this?’ ‘Lose You To Love Me’ I felt was the best song I’ve ever released, and for some people, it still wasn’t enough. I think there are a lot of people who enjoy my music, and for that I’m so thankful, for that I keep going, but I think the next time I do an album it’ll be different. I want to give it one last try before I maybe retire music.”