Elliott Wilson Picks 21 Savage’s 21 Best Songs

The secret’s out: 21 Savage has new music dropping this Friday, What Happened To The Streets? And it’s pretty good (Larry David voice). Trust me. But at this point, why would anyone be surprised? 21 Savage isn’t just an Atlanta rapper anymore. He’s a living, breathing blueprint for survival, consistency and evolution in real time.
From the cold menace of Savage Mode to the reflective scars of American Dream, 21’s music hits like a left hook gut punch and lingers like a stern warning. You don’t want these problems. His songs have matured, but his aim hasn’t wavered — turning trauma into testimony, street instincts into strategy, and somehow making it all sound so effortless.
So on the eve of his next chapter, we salute Savage with 21 of his best. A catalog carved from pain, precision and pure presence. He is clearly one of rap’s most compelling voices. And still, the best is yet to transpire. On God.
21. 21 Savage — “All Of Me” (American Dream, 2024)
Over a riveting Rose Royce sample, 21 bares his soul, reflecting on his tragic upbringing.
20. Drake & 21 Savage — “Privileged Rappers” (Her Loss, 2022)
Savage buddies up with Aubrey to roast the opps and playfully school his new ladyfriend.
19. 21 Savage — “Ball W/O You” (I Am > I Was, 2018)
Welcome to 21 heartbreak. You broke his heart, darling. Loyalty over love.
18. 21 Savage — “Letter To My Brudda” (American Dream, 2024)
Forever a supportive friend, Savage shows unwavering support for Young Thug during his YSL incarceration.
17. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin — “Said N Done” (Savage Mode II, 2020)
With some soothing Stephanie Mills vocals, Savage honors his crew and his unbreakable loyalty.
16. 21 Savage Feat. Mariah The Scientist — “Dark Days” (American Dream, 2024)
21 always smokes the outros on his albums and this one is his finest. You heard him lil homie — stay in school.
15. 21 Savage — “ASMR” (I Am > I Was, 2018)
Sorry Ying Yang Twins — y’all can’t touch 21’s whisper flow. Hush up.
14. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Young Nudy — “Snitches & Rats” (Savage Mode II, 2020)
Savage’s disdain for tattletales is crystal clear. Ain’t no tellin’.
13. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin — “My Choppa Hate N****s” (Without Warning, 2017)
Happiness is a warm gun for some but Savage’s heart has turned cold.
12. 21 Savage — “7 Min Freestyle” (Issa Album, 2017)
Southern spitter alert: Bars up! Savage got something to say.
11. 21 Savage, Offset & Metro Boomin Feat. Travis Scott — “Ghostface Killers” (Without Warning, 2017)
“You a fuck boy. We ain’t with the horseplay.” 21 Savage ain’t nuthing ta F’ with.
10. 21 Savage Feat. Travis Scott & Metro Boomin — “Nee-Nah” (American Dream, 2024)
“Put a Louis logo on my switch. I know Virgil probably lookin’ down like, ‘Damn, this n**** back on that shit.'” Rest in peace, Mr. Abloh.
9. 21 Savage — “Red Opps” (2016)
The platinum single that put Slaughter Gang on the map.
8. 21 Savage — “Immortal” (2019)
Previewed in Mortal Kombat, this loveable loosie went double platinum.
7. Drake & 21 Savage — “Rich Flex” (Her Loss, 2022)
The words of encouragement were heard. 21 did his thing, Drake. Thank him later.
6. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin — “Runnin” (Savage Mode II, 2020)
It’s scary hours when Savage and Metro chop up Diana Ross and deliver diabolical results.
5. 21 Savage Feat. J. Cole — “A Lot” (I Am > I Was, 2018)
How many times did Light Skin Jermaine thank Savage for helping him score his first Grammy? A lot!
4. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin Feat. Future — “X” (Savage Mode, 2016)
Over an eerie track, these two ATLiens kick their exes to the curb. A breakup bop.
3. 21 Savage — “Bank Account” (Issa Album, 2017)
“Seventy-five hundred on a Saint Laurent jacket.” Don’t touch that coat, girl. Baby, he’s a rich man.
2. 21 Savage & Metro Boomin — “No Heart” (Savage Mode, 2016)
“Young Savage, why you trappin’ so hard?” Why not? Ha.
1. 21 Savage — “Redrum” (American Dream, 2024)
Savage’s latest is his greatest — Usher channeling Vincent Price makes it a thriller. On God.
Playlist: