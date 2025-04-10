Snoop Dogg let his hair grow out for the classic Doggystyle era, so when 21 Savage found himself with a similar look recently, he couldn’t help but notice the parallel with the iconic aesthetic.

A couple days ago, on April 8, 21 took to Instagram to share a photo of himself with long hair flowing free. He captioned the post, “thinking about going throwback snoop on you female dogs.”

Snoop himself caught wind of it and he’s clearly a fan: He shared 21’s photo on Instagram and wrote, “My dogg.”

Snoop and 21, of course, have been chummy well before this interaction. 21 guested on Snoop Dogg’s GGN once upon a time, and they teamed up to stream some Mortal Kombat 11 a few years back. Speaking of video games, the two were also introduced as playable characters in Call Of Duty in 2023, alongside Nicki Minaj.

Meanwhile, T-Pain recently declared that while his use of Auto-Tune initially faced resistance, it was Snoop who made it cool: “Oh, that’s all it was. It was only resistance, until somebody cool did it. Who did that? Who made it cool? Snoop. Snoop did it, and it was totally fine. Everybody was like, you know, ‘OK, I guess we can listen to it’ [laughs].”