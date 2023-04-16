21 Savage is hitting the road this summer for the It’s All A Blur Tour alongside his friend and collaborator Drake. To prepare himself for the massive tour, the “Rich Flex” rapper has decided to make guest appearances at a few prominent festival stages, including Coachella and Dreamville Festival. But that’s not the only way he’s training. 21 Savage is also getting his vocals right during his downtime.

While attending Usher’s Las Vegas residency show, the musician joined the singer for a seemingly unlikely duet of Usher’s 2004 song “My Boo,” which originally featured Alicia Keys. While the Atlanta representative is known for his rough and tough rap songs, he’s actually a huge fan of R&B music. For years, he has showcased his love for R&B music, often going live on Instagram to sing along to some of his favorite songs.

Usher spotted Savage in the crowd and declared, “You know you love singing R&B and sh*t,” referring to the rapper’s live streams, then asked him to join in on the track. At first, Savage hesitated, but after being encouraged by Usher and the crowd, he cut loose to sing along.

Watch the full clip of 21 Savage singing along below.