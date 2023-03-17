Drake And 21 Savage Add 12 New Dates To Their ‘It’s All A Blur’ Tour

The demand for Drake and 21 Savage’s It’s All A Blur Tour tickets is so high, they’ve added a slew of extra dates. After fans trying to get in on the presale complained of high ticket prices, the two rappers announced 12 new shows on the tour to alleviate the pressure as the general sale opens up.

Dates in Dallas, DC, Detroit, Houston, Las Vegas, Miami, Montreal, Philly, San Francisco, Seattle, and Vancouver were doubled, while Brooklyn, Manhattan, and LA all received third shows. Meanwhile, the dates for Drake’s hometown, Toronto, will be announced in the future.

The general sale for It’s All A Blur tickets begins today, Friday, March 17 at noon local time. You can get more info here and see the full list of tour dates below. New dates are in bold.

6/16 – New Orleans, LA @ Smoothie King Center

6/19 – Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

6/21 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/22 – Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

6/24 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

6/25 – Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

6/28 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

6/29 – Miami, FL @ Miami-Dade Arena

7/01 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

7/02 – Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

7/05 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/06 – Chicago, IL @ United Center

7/08 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/09 – Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

7/11 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/12 – Boston, MA @ TD Garden

7/14 – Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

7/17 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

7/18 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

7/20 – Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center

7/23 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/25 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/26 – New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden

7/28 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/29 – Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

7/31 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

8/12 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

8/13 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

8/15 – Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum

8/18 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

8/19 – San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center

8/21 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

8/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

8/25 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/26 – Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

8/28 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

8/29 – Vancouver, BC @ Rogers Arena

9/01 – Las Vegas, NV @– T-Mobile Arena

9/02 – Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena

9/05 – Glendale, AZ @ Desert Diamond Arena