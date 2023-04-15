Metro Boomin played Coachella Friday, April 14, and he truly brought the heat, complete with a notable lineup of surprise guests. He opened his set with John Legend, with the two performing “On Time” together.

Metro Boomin already brought out John Legend and Future at Coachella pic.twitter.com/DDer2rK4B7 — Spoom 🪒 (@wuuds8) April 15, 2023

Future then joined Metro for six songs, including “Mask Off,” “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” and “Wicked.” They also teased that their album is on the way.

Future cantando “Mask Off” junto a Metro Boomin en Coachella 2023 🥵 pic.twitter.com/yogp1Lx48D — Makel (@MakelGang) April 15, 2023

Metro Boomin used “Metro Spider” as a solo take before then bringing out Don Toliver for “I Can’t Save You,” “Too Many Nights,” and “Around Me.”

What is these dances moves Don Toliver doing during Metro Boomin #Coachella set I’m dying 🤣🤣🤣 pic.twitter.com/QP2XkbcJ0L — TJ!!! (@Itsjustteajay26) April 15, 2023

After a brief interlude, in which he played the song he has with 21 Savage, Metro was then joined by the fellow rapper, and they went on to play six songs. Among the selections were some of their collabs, including “Bank Account” and “No Heart,” and a cover of Drake’s “Knife Talk.”

This visual for 21 Savage at Metro Boomin' Coachella set was dope pic.twitter.com/1PSzl1F0nF — Rob Lopez (@r0bato) April 15, 2023

The Weeknd and Mike Dean then continued Metro Boomin’s guest lineup, where they played the live debut of “Double Fantasy,” according to Setlist.FM. During The Weeknd’s appearance, he also seemed to shade Rolling Stone, after leaving them out of the regular lyrics to “Heartless,” given a recent article came out about his upcoming HBO series, The Idol.

heartless – the weeknd e Metro Boomin pic.twitter.com/qHGAozhBsW — @voudegrade (@midiavdg) April 15, 2023

XOCHELLA 🎡 Metro Boomin just brought out The Weeknd pic.twitter.com/6Lk01wf88z — Complex Music (@ComplexMusic) April 15, 2023

The Weeknd a interprété un morceau inédit cette nuit à Coachella ! Produit par Metro Boomin 🤯 pic.twitter.com/GKKsikfwAi — WRLD (@wrld_mag) April 15, 2023

Future returned once more to join the two to play his song, “Low Life.”

Last but certainly not least, 21 Savage and Diddy joined Metro and The Weeknd to perform “Creepin'” as the set’s closer.

The Weeknd junto a 21 Savage y Metro Boomin cantando “Creepin” esta noche en #Coachella pic.twitter.com/BhMRHSW5iN — The Weeknd México (@theweekndmx) April 15, 2023

Check out clips from Metro Boomin’s special guest performances above.

