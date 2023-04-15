metro boomin
Getty Image
Music

Metro Boomin’s Star-Studded Coachella Set Included The Weeknd, John Legend, Future, And Many More Guests

Metro Boomin played Coachella Friday, April 14, and he truly brought the heat, complete with a notable lineup of surprise guests. He opened his set with John Legend, with the two performing “On Time” together.

Future then joined Metro for six songs, including “Mask Off,” “Superhero (Heroes & Villains),” and “Wicked.” They also teased that their album is on the way.

Metro Boomin used “Metro Spider” as a solo take before then bringing out Don Toliver for “I Can’t Save You,” “Too Many Nights,” and “Around Me.”

After a brief interlude, in which he played the song he has with 21 Savage, Metro was then joined by the fellow rapper, and they went on to play six songs. Among the selections were some of their collabs, including “Bank Account” and “No Heart,” and a cover of Drake’s “Knife Talk.”

The Weeknd and Mike Dean then continued Metro Boomin’s guest lineup, where they played the live debut of “Double Fantasy,” according to Setlist.FM. During The Weeknd’s appearance, he also seemed to shade Rolling Stone, after leaving them out of the regular lyrics to “Heartless,” given a recent article came out about his upcoming HBO series, The Idol.

Future returned once more to join the two to play his song, “Low Life.”

Last but certainly not least, 21 Savage and Diddy joined Metro and The Weeknd to perform “Creepin'” as the set’s closer.

Check out clips from Metro Boomin’s special guest performances above.

Some artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

Listen To This
The Best New Hip-Hop This Week
by: Uproxx authors
Davido Proves That He’s Worthy Of A Crown In Any Era On The Conquering ‘Timeless’
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Indie Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
All The Best New Pop Music From This Week
by: Uproxx authors
×