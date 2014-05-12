4 Non Blondes Played ‘What’s Up’ For The First Time In 20 Years This Weekend

05.12.14 4 years ago

You could have told me 4 Non Blondes broke up in 1997 or they’re still together, and I would have believed either. Vocalist Linda Perry has become an in-demand songwriter-for-hire, penning hits for the likes of Christina Aguilera, Gwen Stefani, and Ariana Grande, but that doesn’t mean she still can’t don the reggae ski-mask hat and jam with the other Non Blondes, right? Wrong.

Apparently the group broke up in 1994, and only reunited for the first time this weekend at “An Evening For Women,” a fundraiser for the Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Center. Naturally, they played “What’s Up,” because it’s about time they took the song back from drunken karaoke singers.

