50 Cent Says Beyonce Wanted To Fight Him For Dissing Jay-Z

When Jay-Z said that Beyonce is a rider in “03 Bonnie & Clyde,” apparently, he wasn’t exaggerating — at least, according to 50 Cent, who shared a shocking anecdote about the “Break My Soul” singer’s willingness to stick up for her man on The Breakfast Club. According to 50, all three of them were in Las Vegas when 50 went to greet Jay. Instead, he found himself facing a confrontational Beyonce, who was ready to fight over the jabs 50 had sent at Jay in his 1999 breakthrough single “How To Rob.”

“She was on, like, a window sill,” he recalled. “She jumped out, she was like [makes a confrontational face]. I’m like, ‘Wait, what is you doing? That’s me and Jay-Z’s stuff, this ain’t got nothing to do with you, girl.’ She jumped off the ledge. I was like, ‘Oh, sh*t!’ I didn’t really know what to do. It was one of those situations where you were like, ‘Woah!’ If you say this to Jay, he’ll look at you and go, ‘Nah, that happened.’”

He elaborated that Bey’s energy threw him off because he and Jay are used to going back-and-forth as rappers, but she took their shots far more seriously. “She came like she was ready!” he continued. “Like something was gonna happen! And I’m like, ‘Whoa, whoa, whoa.’ She throwing me off now ’cause I don’t know exactly how to respond to this. You are still Beyoncé. She brought all of the sexy over with that energy jumping off… ‘Cause really I’m just saying what’s up. But she’s feeling my energy come over because we do say things about each other — it’s a competitive nature, that’s it!”

Fortunately, things didn’t escalate any further, and since then, 50 and Jay have maintained what looks to be a fond friendship. However, 50 also thanks his lucky stars that Beyonce didn’t have backup: “If Solange was there, I would’ve had to reboot! Solange was popping in that elevator like it was nothing.”

You can watch 50’s full interview above.