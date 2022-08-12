Beyoncé’s Renaissance came after a long break between projects, as it was her first solo album since 2016’s Lemonade (although she did drop The Lion King: The Gift in 2019 and her and Jay-Z’s Everything Is Love the year before). Now that she’s back in the swing of things, though, the music isn’t stopping. Along with Renaissance, Beyoncé shared a surprise “Break My Soul” remix EP followed by a standalone “Queens Remix” version of the song with Madonna.

Today, she returns with even more new material: Beyoncé joined Ronald Isley for a new duet rendition of “Make Me Say It Again Girl, Pts. 1 & 2,” originally from the 1975 Isley Brothers album The Heat Is On. The new version is titled “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” and will appear on a new Isley Brothers album that’s set to drop later this year.

On the Renaissance front, the era has been going swimmingly for Beyoncé. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart, while “Break My Soul” rose to the top of the Hot 100 following the album’s release. It hasn’t been stumble-free, though, as she’s changed the album due to issues with samples and lyrics.

Listen to “Make Me Say It Again, Girl” above.