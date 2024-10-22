50 Cent is getting ready for his first Las Vegas residency later this year. He’s also ready to add a reported $15 million to his bank account for the shows. Speaking of big paydays, 50 Cent recently told Billboard that Eminem turned down “ridiculous amounts of money” to go on tour back in the day.

“I texted him, ‘Happy birthday.’ Not about the baby. He’s gonna be a granddad,” 50 Cent said about the last time they got in touch. “It’s crazy because a lot of times when we were going on tours, they would offer Em ridiculous amounts of money for us to tour and him go out on a run. He would just be like, ‘Nah, I just don’t wanna go out and then come back and Hailie’s grown.’ I didn’t know what the f*ck he was saying.” He does now, though.

50 Cent continued, “I had a moment where I told him at the wedding — because I went to Hailie’s wedding — I told him I understand now. That sh*t happened really fast. The time went by really fast, and she’s grown. I’m like, ‘What the…?’ She was right there with us the whole time. It’s ill. The time goes by. He’ll be working on a project and be working on the next record. Simple but complex at the same time, because he’s putting intricate things inside the records. I had to listen to it for three or four days before I understood it.”

You can see the dates for 50 Cent’s Las Vegas residency here.