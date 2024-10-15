50 Cent probably isn’t making new music anytime soon, but fans of his older material will be in for a treat soon, as 50 has a Las Vegas residency on the way.

TMZ reports that per “Vegas sources familiar with the situation,” 50 has secured a deal to play six shows at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino’s PH Live venue, starting in December and including a New Year’s Eve celebration. For the residency (titled 50 Cent: In Da Club), the rapper will reportedly walk away with $15 million.

The show, 50’s first-ever Vegas residency, will apparently “be unlike anything he’s ever done before,” and TMZ adds, “We’re told fans can expect a fresh experience while still hearing all their favorite hits from Fifty, including classics ‘In Da Club,’ ‘Candy Shop,’ and ’21 Questions.'”

Meanwhile, 50 recently said about his hesitation to make new music, “A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music. This is why I haven’t created as much content as I was creating in the past, and I started going toward the film production and development of these projects. Because I think I can impact things in a bigger way through that.”

Update: 50 has officially announced the residency, and shows are currently scheduled for December 27, 28, 30, and 31, as well as January 3 and 4, 2025. Tickets are set to go on sale starting October 19, while Citi cardmembers will have access to a pre-sale on October 19.