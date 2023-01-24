50 Cent has some new thoughts on Shaquille O’Neal’s recent The Big Podcast With Shaq episode that featured NBA player Jamal Crawford. It also sparked a new debate on whether Jay-Z or Eminem had a bigger impact on hip-hop.

“That’s why my five, the dominance outweighs the number,” Crawford said.

However, Shaq appeared to initially disagree by shaking his head in the clip. “Nope,” he replied.

“You can’t change the game,” Crawford continued. “Like, Jay-Z’s effect on hip-hop is bigger than any album sales that Eminem will have, you see what I’m saying? That’s just how it goes.”

Shaq still eventually managed to give him some credit. “That’s a good point,” Shaq added.

The clip soon got reposted by The Hip-Hop Wolf and 50 Cent chimed in with his thoughts in the comments.

“Ha, bullsh*t,” 50 said.

In terms of stats, both Eminem and Jay-Z have a serious track record. Em is among only seven artists to have 3+ diamond albums. Meanwhile, Jay-Z is tied with Drake for the most No. 1 albums among rappers, at a grand total of 14. 50’s support for Eminem makes sense, as it was Eminem who helped him get his start as a hip-hop star; most recently, Eminem allegedly petitioned Jay-Z to let him bring 50 Cent to the Super Bowl halftime show last year.

Meanwhile, 50 Cent recently stated that he plans to turn Eminem’s film debut 8 Mile into a television adaptation, continuing the pair’s tradition of backing each other’s non-music endeavors as well.