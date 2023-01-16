Detroit rapper Boldy James avoided tragedy earlier this month. As confirmed by a statement released on Saturday, January 14, James “was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area” on January 9 that left him in “critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries.” Luckily, though, he is “now in stable condition.”

James’ road to full recovery is fueled by well wishes from fellow Detroiters and rappers, including Eminem.

“Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!” the recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee tweeted on Sunday, January 15, alongside saluting and praying-hands emojis.

Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!! 🫡🙏🏼 — Marshall Mathers (@Eminem) January 15, 2023

Jalen Rose, another Detroit native, and Westside Gunn also tweeted support for James.

I was waiting until the official statement to be released please keep my brother in y’all prayers 🤲🏽 he’s a strong soul and fighter he’s still talking bout GXFR x 227 forever!!! Just hearing them words broke me down but GOD IS THE GREATEST and BO gonna be better than ever https://t.co/6wbQC3Mp1R — WESTSIDEGUNN (@WESTSIDEGUNN) January 14, 2023

Last June, Boldy James teased a project that every Detroit hip-hop fan (and any hip-hop fan, in general) will want to hear.