Eminem Sent His ‘Best Wishes’ To Fellow Detroit Rapper Boldy James, Who Suffered Critical Injuries In A Car Crash

Detroit rapper Boldy James avoided tragedy earlier this month. As confirmed by a statement released on Saturday, January 14, James “was involved in a serious two-car accident in the Detroit metropolitan area” on January 9 that left him in “critical condition, suffering from broken vertebrae in his neck and orthopedic injuries.” Luckily, though, he is “now in stable condition.”

James’ road to full recovery is fueled by well wishes from fellow Detroiters and rappers, including Eminem.

“Sending out best wishes for a quick recovery for The D’s own @boldyjames!!!” the recent Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame inductee tweeted on Sunday, January 15, alongside saluting and praying-hands emojis.

Jalen Rose, another Detroit native, and Westside Gunn also tweeted support for James.

Last June, Boldy James teased a project that every Detroit hip-hop fan (and any hip-hop fan, in general) will want to hear.

“I got a whole entirely produced J Dilla project that I’m about to drop,” he said while sitting down at the Trill Hip Hop Shop in Phoenix, Arizona. “I would tell you the name of it, but I had to tell you that. I got the last of the Dilla stash.”

He added, “A lot of people owe their success — not owe their success, but [Dilla] alley-ooped a lot of people’s success. The list goes on. I’m not about to start name-dropping, but if you don’t know who this guy is, you need to do your history. J Dilla. Detroit, stand up.”

