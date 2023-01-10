Argentina made history at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, leading to momentous celebrations upon their return to their home fans. Apparently, the only thing missing from this significant sports moment was rap music legend, Eminem. While Nicki Minaj, Maluma, and Myriam teamed up for the official FIFA fan festival anthem, attendees, according to 50 Cent (real name Curtis Jackson), could have been treated to an in-person performance from the Detroit native.

During his visit to REAL 92.3 FM’s show Big Boy’s Neighborhood, the mogul revealed Eminem turned down the opportunity to perform at the FIFA World Cup.

“I got an inquiry about World Cup, and they had a budget of $9 million. I would’ve taken one, and then the other eight would have been for him.” However, it was quickly shot down after sharing the proposal with Eminem’s manager Paul Rosenberg.

“[Paul] like, he’s not gonna do it.” While Jackson has discussed on multiple occasions how he’s walked away from lucrative deals, including a $1.3 million offer from Universal Music Group, he was shocked to hear Eminem’s decision considering he has performed at the Super Bowl with Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, and 50 Cent.

Jackson mentioned their Superbowl performance and said, “If you would do a one-off show, maybe you would do the biggest live sporting event in the world,” said Jackson referring to the World Cup.

Although Jackson doesn’t explicitly mention which year his mentor was asked to perform at the sporting competition, the rumor about the league having a hard time booking talent for last year’s series in Qatar may have some truth to it overall.

During the same interview, Jackson shared that he is currently working on a television series honoring Eminem’s life and legacy, “I wanna bring… I’m gonna bring 8 Mile to television,” said Jackson, “We in motion. It’s gonna be big. I’m working. I ain’t got no duds.”

Watch the full interview above.