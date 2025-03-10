50 Cent was famously shot nine times early, but no, he has not be shot lately, despite what some recent reports have indicated. In fact, it was 50 himself who shot down the rumor, via an Instagram post shared today (March 10).

The post features a screenshot of a TikTok video that claims, “Breaking news rapper 50 cent was hospitalized and is in critical conditions due to a shooting in Hollywood according to TMZ [broken heart emoji][headstone emoji].”

However, TMZ published so such report, and neither has any other reputable publication. Indeed, 50 captioned his post, “Don’t worry I’m gonna make it, because this is fake news !”

In 2023, Lil Tjay, who was shot a few years ago, said he got advice from 50, who told him over the phone, “Every artist needs pain or something to feed off of. This right here, you shake this sh*t off. You got the length for greatness. You going to be bigger than ever.

Meanwhile, 50 recently spoke about why he’s not as active with making music as he used to be, saying, “A lot of the music, if you listen to the music that’s out right now, I have to tap into my stupid. I have to tap into the stupid side of me to write the right thing when it comes time to write the music.”