Lil Tjay Got Some Advice About Getting Shot From 50 Cent, Who Was Also Shot Early In His Career

Lil Tjay is on the comeback trail after being shot seven times during a botched robbery attempt last June. The 20-year-old Bronx rapper has released new songs like “Beat The Odds” and “Give You What You Want” and collaborated with hot girl du jour Ice Spice on “Gangsta Boo” this past weekend.

Now, it seems he’s in full rollout mode for what will surely be his most-anticipated album yet, his third overall. A new profile in Rolling Stone finds him in good spirits, rolling with the punches as he recounts his shooting and the initial aftermath, in which he received messages of support from rap luminaries like Diddy and 50 Cent.

Tjay recalls 50, who was shot nine times early in his own career, saying, “Every artist needs pain or something to feed off of. This right here, you shake this shit off. You got the length for greatness. You going to be bigger than ever.” For what it’s worth, it certainly didn’t stop 50, who was dropped by his original label in the immediate aftermath, but later incorporated the story into his larger-than-life gangster image.

Although Tjay doesn’t give any details on his upcoming third album other than to say it’s coming “soon,” he does say he has retitled it to reflect his own resilience and optimistic outlook. Be on the lookout.